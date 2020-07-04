Former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta; Sierra Leonean President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, will tomorrow participate in a virtual conference to offer their perspectives on the effect of the novel coronavirus on Africa.

Along with two panelists, Dr. Catherine Samba-Panza, former leader of CAR and Hery Rajaonarimampianina, former president of Madagascar, the leaders will also propose a roadmap for the continent’s recovery and growth, post-Covid-19.

The conference which is jointly organized by the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP), a body of serving and former African Presidents chaired by Dr.Goodluck Jonathan.

A statement signed by Mrs. Katherine Rigney, Africa Regional Chairman of UPF noted that the theme of the webinar is ‘Rebuilding and Renewing our Nations in the Post-Covid 19 World: Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values’, adding that COVID-19 crisis has created widespread disruption throughout the world.





It said: “During this ISCP Summit Webinar we will address and propose solutions and best practices that will lead us forward as one human family, with emphasis on interdependence, mutual prosperity and universal values.”

It said further: “The disruption has not only impacted the lives of those individuals who have been infected, and their families and loved ones, as well as health care workers, but it has also impacted children whose schools have closed, workers who have lost their jobs, companies forced into bankruptcy.

“The Covid-19 crisis is having a broad impact on the geopolitical balance of power as well as the global economy. It is affecting all sectors: religion, government, academia and education, business and the economy, the family, women and youth, the media, and the environment.

“Some predict an end to the era of globalization and a continued rise in nationalism. Some worry that we are facing a global economic depression. At the same time, there are many who are asking ‘where do we go from here.’ Many consider this time as a potential turning point or transformative moment for our world.”