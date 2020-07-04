Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in South Dakota on Friday.

However Donald Trump Jr. tested negative.

Guilfoyle is still asymptomatic. And neither has been in direct contact with President Donald Trump and did not fly on Air Force One for the South Dakota 4 July event, reports Yahoo News.

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events,” Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, said in a statement.





“Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events.”

Trump Jr., 42, and Guilfoyle, 51, will be driving home rather than getting on a flight, a source said.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, serves as the national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020, the president’s reelection campaign, and is focused specifically on fundraising. She and Trump Jr. often headline fundraising events together.

The event the couple was expected to attend, a July Fourth celebration at Mount Rushmore, has been a long-planned goal of President Donald Trump.

A celebration fireworks which attracted some thousands of people, it raised alarms that the crowds could produce a “super-spreader” event.