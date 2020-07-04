Ebonyi Governor David Umahi has contracted coronavirus.

The Governor made the announcement in a statement he personally signed on Saturday.

He noted that he is asymptotic and has since isolated himself in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guideline.

He has also handed over the running of the state to his Deputy Kelechi Igwe.





Umahi also said that some of his close aides also tested positive for the virus after carrying out the coronavirus test.

He, however, did not reveal the identities of those who tested positive.

The governor appealed to residents in the state to take preventive measures.

He added that he is working from home and will conduct all meetings virtually.