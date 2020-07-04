Though many may not like him for his frankness or crudeness, former NIgerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has authored more books than any President or head of state that has ruled this nation.

The former head of state who bagged Ph.D in Theology has authored 24 books. No Nigerian leader has ever done that, it is a fact.

Even former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who also has a Ph.D can only boast of writing only one book, titled, “My Transition Hours.”

In 1964, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, authored the book, “Nigeria speaks: Speeches made between 1957 and 1964.”





Some former leaders had books written about them by other authors and not themselves. Such is former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon. His biography was written by John D Clarke, in the book, “Yakubu Gowon: Faith in United Nigeria,” in 1887.

Another is “Gowon: The Biography of a Soldier-Statesman,” published on January 31, 2009 by J Isawa Elaigwu.

Books written by Obasanjo

My Watch Volume 1: Early Life and Military

My Watch Volume 2: Political and Public Affairs

My Watch Volume 3: Now and Then

My Command

Nzeogwu

The Animal Called Man

A New Dawn

The Thabo Mbeki I know

Africa Through the Eyes of A Patriot

Making Africa Work: A handbook

Forging a Compact in U.S. African Relations: The Fifth David M. Abshire Endowed Lecture, December 15, 1987.

Africa in Perspective

Letters to Change the World: From Pankhurst to Orwell.

Not my Will

Democracy Works: Re-Wiring Politics to Africa’s Advantage

My Watch

Challenges of Leadership in Africa

War Wounds: Development Costs of Conflict in Southern Sudan

Guides to Effective Prayer

The Challenges of Agricultural Production and Food Security in Africa

Addressing Africa’s Youth Employment and food security Crisis: The Role of African Agriculture in Job Creation.

Dust Suspended: A memoir of Colonial, Overseas and Diplomatic Service Life 1953 to 1986

L’Afrique en Marche: un manuel pour la reussite économique

Africa’s Critical Choices: A Call for a Pan-African Roadmap