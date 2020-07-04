Eunice Ortom, first lady of Benue State, has tested positive for the COVID-19.

She disclosed her status Friday night in a statement she personally signed.

She said tests conducted on her came out positive and added that her son, some staff have also been infected.

“A few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi which returned that I, my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.





“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocol and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts,” she said.

Eunice Ortom advised everyone who has had contact with her in the past two weeks to undergo screening and get tested.

She is the second first lady to announce her status, after Betty Akeredolu, wife of Ondo governor.