By Okafor Ofiebor

Enugu state Police Command has arrested an Enugu woman, Mrs. Ifeoma Ozougwu, for drilling two nails in the head of her 10 year-old maid.

Ozougwu’s victim was identified as Miss Chinonye Nneoma Nnadi.

The Enugu state Police Command in a press statement released a photo of the woman who committed the inhuman act.





Spokesperson of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe Ikea, said Ifeoma Ozougwu, 24, and her husband, Jude Ozougwu, 40, were arrested following information.

The police found that the woman had inflicted various degrees of injuries on the maid.

Some of the injuries sustained by Nnadi came from hot pressing irons

Chinonye was swiftly rescued, while the couple was arrested.

According to Ikea, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman instructed the Area Commander to take Nneoma to the hospital for treatment after seeing her battered body.