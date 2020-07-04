By Jennifer Okundia

Talented Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi took to social media to advise fans on how to handle privileges that come their way.

55 year old Anunobi stated that there are some opportunities that do not come twice, therefore they shouldn’t be misused when gotten.

The Nigerian actor also used the medium to pen a note of prayer for her followers to receive the wisdom that will transform their lives completely.





She wrote:

NEVER MISUSE PRIVILEGES !

Because when the door gets shut in your face .

It might never be opened again .

Then you start blaming witches and wizards.

May you receive wisdom and have your mind transformed and renewed ,to treasure privileges !

May you not shoot yourself in the leg in Jesus powerful name.

James 1:5, Romans 12: 2 .

Eucharia is a movie producer, and pastor. She is best known for her role in the popular movie Abuja Connection.