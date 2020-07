Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy is in a weekend mood already.

Taking to Instagram the Mavin Records label pioneer stated that he is in love with a lot of women and doesn’t mind marrying them all.

Jazzy co-founded the now defunct record label Mo’ Hits Records in 2004 before going ahead to fly his personal imprint in 2012.

He wrote:





I’m in love with plenty women, I no mind marry all of them. 🥴