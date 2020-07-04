The People’s Democratic Party has called for prayers for speedy recovery of Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, the wife of Benue governor, Eunice Ortom and other Nigerians, who have tested positive to COVID-19.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, described the increase in the spread of the pandemic across the country as disturbing.

Ologbondiyan, however, restated the party’s call on Nigerians not to succumb to fear, but redouble their vigilance and adherence to preventive measures of personal hygiene, social and physical distancing as well as early reporting of symptoms.

He urged Nigerians not to let down their guard, but remain conscious of the reality of the virus, especially with the easing of social restrictions in the country.





“The party urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in awareness campaign as well as providing economic stimulus to minimise social exposure and vulnerability of Nigerians in various sectors of endeavours,’’ he stated.

Ologbondiyan restated PDP’s call for the commitment of all citizens in reciprocating the sacrifices of the health workers and others in the front lines to defeat the pandemic in the country.