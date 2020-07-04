A Kwara based NGO, the Centre for Community Empowerment and Poverty Eradication (CCEPE), on Friday distributed food items to vulnerable people in three communities in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara.

The distribution was made in partnership with the Actionaid Nigeria to cushion the effect of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities that benefited from this gesture were Sholu, Okeso and Owode-Oja.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mr Abdulrahman Ayuba, Senior Programme Officer of CCEPE, said that the distribution was to reduce the hardship the outbreak of COVID-19 has unleashed on the nation’s economy.





This, he said, was a follow up to the early sensitisation visit to the communities on the spread of the virus.

According to him, the beneficiaries were carefully selected to reflect the vulnerable and those seriously hit by the effect of the pandemic.

He urged the residents of the communities to always abide by the protocols in the fight against the deadly virus.

He advised the people never to see the ease of the lockdown as an end to the pandemic.

He explained that the lift on the lockdown was to alleviate the hardship inherent in the restriction of movement order.

Ayuba enjoyed the people to restrict their movement except there is a cogent reason to embark on a journey.

NAN reports that each beneficiary got 10kg bag of rice and 5kg of semovita.

Responding, Mrs Abusat Jimoh, one of the beneficiaries, lauded the partners for reaching out to them during this trying time.

The food, she said, would long in a way to ameliorate the effect of the disease on the economy.