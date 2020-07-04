By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, has revealed that coronavirus lockdown has forced him to start another business and joked that his new name is Emeka Alalaala.

The 36-year-old Port Harcourt first son as he is popularly called made the joke on Instagram on Friday.

“To God be the glory. Pandemic shutdown has given birth to another hustle… My new name is Emeka Alalaala…,” he informed his followers.





Last year, popular nightclub promoter, Cubana Chief Priest, alleged that the singer had been abducted by some policemen on the order of the Imo State Government.

The State Government debunked the abduction story, clarifying that he had been arrested for allegedly defrauding the state of N11m.

He was later released on bail.