Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports in Oyo State, Seun Fakorede, said he remains asymptomatic.

28-years-old Fakorede, who is the youngest commissioner in the state, stated this ten days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Fakorede had said he didn’t know how he contracted COVID-19 because he took necessary precautions.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown.





“Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that I was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, I have been careful since COVID-19 crept into our world — I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

“I have immediately followed and adhered strictly to the directives of the Incident Management for the Oyo State Response to the coronavirus pandemic,” he had said.

However, the commissioner in an update via his social media platforms on Saturday, wrote, “Today is day 10 in self-isolation — I took my second COVID-19 confirmation test yesterday. I remain asymptomatic and strong, while I await the test result.

“Thank you all for the prayers and heartfelt concerns. I love you all.”