By Jennifer Okundia

‘Jogodo, Skeletun’ crooner Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, is our weekend crush this wet Saturday.

The Bauchi State born 27 year old Nigerian singer and songwriter took to social media to share very lovely photos of himself.

Slim Daddy as friends call him sometimes, used to be under the Made Men Music Group before leaving to float hos imprint named Cartel.





The musician who is a native of Ebonyi state never fails to keep his 8 million Instagram followers entertained with his dance moves creativity.