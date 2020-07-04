Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s cousin has been assassinated inside his home in Kabul.

Rishad Ahmadzai was found dead inside his residence in Kabul, multiple media reported on Saturday.

His assailants have not been identified.





​The incident reportedly took place on Friday night when armed gunmen barged into his residence in PD6 of the Kabul city and shot him dead. The assassins escaped the scene.

“In the series of latest target killings, unknown men assassinated president Ashraf Ghani’s cousin in Kabul city on Friday. Rishad Ahmadzai was gunned down in PD6 of Kabul city. The assassins have escaped the scene unhurt,” said RiV Monitoring in a tweet.

