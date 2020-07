Nigerian actor and comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known by his stage name A.Y has put out yet another skit from his YouTube series.

This episode is about a lady waiting for a man at the bar, she orders drinks she cannot afford on behalf of the guy who never showed up.

Watch the drama that unfolds after.





AY is a producer and director born on 19 August 1971, he hails from Ifon, Ose local government in Ondo State.