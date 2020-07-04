Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, his Special Adviser on Health, to oversee the activities of the Ministry of Health following the death of Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the former Commissioner for Health.

This was disclosed by Mr Ojo Oyewamide, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Saturday.

The former Commissioner for Health, late Adegbenro (65), died of alleged complications of COVID-19 on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Oyewamide explained that Adeyeye, a two-term lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, was a consummate medical practitioner.





According to him, the Special Assistant is a product of the prestigious College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

“His new roles are with immediate effect,” the Senior Special Assistant said.