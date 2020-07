Popular Content creator and YouTuber Samuel A. Perry known professionally as Brodashaggi shared some words of inspiration with his followers.

The Instagram comedian and skit maker in a statement disclosed that the things we do is actually what defines us, not what we say.

‘We should be remembered for the things we do. The things we do are the most important things of all. They are more important than what we say or what we look like. 🤞🏽❤️’ Shaggi wrote.