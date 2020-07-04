By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Police Command, in its bid to stop crime and disruption of peace in the state, has apprehended three members of a notorious land grabbing syndicate who terrorize Ota and its environs.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement issued to newsmen in Abeokuta, explained that the suspects, Rufai Abdulkareem; Tobi Ajayi, and Wasiu Oladipupo, were arrested following a distress call received by the Area Commander Ota from Owolabi Estate.

The residents lodged complaint that some hoodlums numbering about ten, operating on motorcycles, invaded the estate.





The invaders were said to be armed with dangerous weapons and were shooting sporadically at people working on a site.

This led to seven of the workers sustaining various degrees of gunshot injuries.

Police said upon the distress call, the Area Commander Ota, Acp Monday Agbonnika, quickly mobilized his anti-robbery men and moved to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums were said to have taken to their heels, but that three of them were arrested while others escaped.

Recovered from them are: one locally made single barrel pistol, three live cartridges and two expended cartridges.

The injured workers have been taken to the hospital for treatment.