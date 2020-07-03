By Isa Isawade

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan on Thursday convicted and sentenced an internet fraudster, otherwise called ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, Olawale Ayomide Fadoju, to 12 months imprisonment.

Olawale Fadoju who hid under a pseudo name, ‘April Rozell’ to dupe his victims online, was found guilty of criminal impersonation in one-count amended charge filed against him by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The offence runs contrary to Section 22 (2)(b) (i & ii) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention e.t.c) Act, 2015.





He pleaded guilty to the charge, following which prosecution counsel, Simon Ibekwute urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Beside the jail term, Ayomide will also restitute to his victim, the sum of $750.00 USD (Seven Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) and forfeit his iPhone 6 phone, being a proceed of crime to the Federal Government of Nigeria.