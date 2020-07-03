In the latest episode of NdaniTV’s Phases, this week’s sitcom is dubbed ‘The Phone Call’. Here Sunkanmi is grappling with new feelings as Preye remains undaunted in his quest to get Tunde to be his friend.

Phases explores the complexities of friendships and relationships and is centered around the life of Sukanmi, a young man trying to secure funding for his start up while also trying to find love.

It is weekend already and you will definitely unwind stress from watching this show which fans are already asking for an elongation due to how interesting the show is.





