By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Thursday appointed Cristina Duarte of Cape Verde as his special adviser on Africa.

Duarte, who will succeed Bience Gawanas of Namibia, brings to the position more than 34 years of leadership and strategic management experience in public policymaking.

Guterres’ press office commended her, stating that she has a deep understanding of international and regional cooperation.





Also, Duarte is in the best position to advise on challenges facing African countries.

She served as Minister of finance, planning and public administration in Cape Verde from 2006 to 2016.

The 58-year-old politician also serves as a Member of Board of Governors at African Development Bank and International Monetary Fund.