He said Boris is “good on rhetoric,” but the same does not relate to his “governing.”

UK labour party leader, Keir Starmer lashed out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling his manner of handling the country’s coronavirus crisis ”slow”.

The opposition leader said an inquiry is imminent over the UK authorities’ countermeasures against the continuing pandemic.

“I think an inquiry is inevitable,” Starmer told Sky adding that it will happen “in due course” as at the moment, he believes, the country should “focus on the job in hand,” he said when asked why he was not calling for an immediate inquiry.





When asked about his views on the government’s anti-coronavirus policies, he said: “Too slow, asleep at the wheel and they need to up their game.”

Boris, who fought for his life in an ICU after contracting the virus in late March, earlier said the government owed it to the victims to look at exactly “what went wrong and when”.

He, however, felt that this is not the right moment for an inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.