35 year old Philanthropist and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, took to social media to advise her followers who are jealous of people’s achievements.

The mum of 1 and brand influencer in a statement revealed that there is always a price for success and the individual you are envying might have done their due diligence to get to where they are.

She further urged her fans to focus on their hustle and become successful instead of being bitter about another person’e glory.





Tontolet as she is sometimes called, hails from Port Harcourt. She set up her foundation; The Tonto Dikeh Foundation on 27 August 2000.