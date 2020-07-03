The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government of Lagos State on Friday, sealed-off ten private schools for violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

This was revealed by the Lagos State Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, following massive monitoring of private schools by the state Monitoring and Investigation team.

Ayeni disclosed that the team which she led had visited a large number of private schools across the state to ensure total compliance with the COVID-19 regulations to avoid further spread of the deadly disease.

According to her, the team caught some schools violating the order and have since sealed them off.





She noted that the schools were caught holding lessons for their teeming students in the school premises, going against the state government’s order.

“No doubt, COVID-19 has had a negative effect on our schools but we want students to come out stronger and better.

”We want to make sure schools are closed. We also want to make sure schools are adhering to the closure directive since the number of COVID-19 infections has increased dramatically over time,” said Ayeni.

She added, “This is a unique time in the entire world, therefore, it is only the living that learns.”

Ayeni also admonished parents to adopt the online schooling system for their children for now until normality is restored.