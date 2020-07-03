By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial Lagos based cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju popularly known as Dr Anu, has been arraigned before Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos state by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC.

Dr Anu who owns Med Contour, was arrested and charged to court over allegations of a botched surgery she allegedly conducted that led to the death of a patient, one Mrs. Nneka Onwuzuligbo.

FCCPC had accused her of obstructing the investigation by its officers into the case and also disregarding several summons sent to her to appear before the agency and summons by the agency to appear and produce certain documents.





In a six-paragraph affidavit of completion of investigation attached to the charge sheet, the commission through its counsel, Babatunde Irukera, said it received complaints against Dr. Anu from one Marlene Oluwakemi, Taiwo Temilade, and Vivian Onwuzuligbo that Dr. Anu’s services “are unsafe for consumers,” and that she made “false, misleading and deceptive representation in relation to the marketing of their services.”

“In particular, the above-mentioned Vivian Onwuzuligbo, a member of the Mrs Nnneka Miriam Barbara Onwuzuligbo (now deceased) alleged that the deceased died as a result of the failed defendants’ cosmetic surgery and she is privy to the events that led to the demise of the deceased.”part of the court document read

Irukera told the court that the incidents happened at No. 11a Ladi Alakija Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos between April 15 and May 4, 2020. The counsel argued that Dr. Anu’s conduct is contrary to sections 33(3)(a) and 113(4)(a) of the FCCPC Act 2018 and was liable to be punished under sections 33(3) and 113(1) of the same Act, among others.

Dr. Anu pleaded not guilty to the five counts.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Liman then granted her bail on self-recognizance in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and adjourned the case till July 9 for the commencement of trial.

Defendant objected to the charge and taking a plea. Preliminary objection was argued; court ruled that objection meritless; case to continue to trial on July 9th. — FCCPC Nigeria (@fccpcnigeria) July 3, 2020