By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has extolled the virtues and values bequeathed on humanity by the late Ooni of Ife and governor of the old Western Region, Oba Adesoji Aderemi, who joined his ancestors 40 years ago.

In a tribute to the revered monarch who reigned between 1930-1980, Oyetola said Aderemi served humanity relentlessly and selflessly, bringing golden achievements to Ile-Ife, Yoruba land and the Western Region.

The governor said Ooni Aderemi, who died at the age of 91, worked with the British colonial masters to build and nurture political structures for the effective governance of the Yoruba.





He said the foremost monarch also collaborated with indigenous political leaders to unite the Yoruba as one people to achieve their desired goal.

Oyetola also described the late monarch as a visionary traditional and political leader with unparalleled blend of diplomacy, administrative prowess and passion for his people.

He said the monarch’s landmark achievements remained unprecedented in the history of Yoruba race.

The governor added that Ile-Ife and Yoruba witnessed unbroken peace, stability and sustainable development under the reign and leadership of the late Ooni

“In his 91 years on earth, Oba Adesoji Aderemi served humanity relentlessly and selflessly.

“His tenure as the Ooni from 1930-1980 was golden in tenure and achievements, having ruled for 50 years.

“His reigns brought golden achievements to Ile-Ife, Yoruba land and the Western Region, where he was the governor.

“Oonirisa Adesoji Aderemi was a team player and a bridge builder.

“Among his colleague First Class traditional rulers, he was a role model to other traditional rulers.

“His conduct and administrative style dignified royalty and nobility, and venerated political leadership.

“The late Oni left his successors in these critical aspects of Nigeria’s post-colonial leadership an encyclopedia to learn from,” the governor said.