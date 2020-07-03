The Peoples Democratic Party has disqualified two of the nine aspirants jostling to clinch the party’s ticket for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo.

This was announced on Friday by the PDP’s screening panel for the primary election led by Yakubu Dogara.

After the screening exercise, Dogara said, “Unfortunately, two of our aspirants did not pass the litmus test.”

He, however, declared the disqualified aspirants are free to approach the appeal committee which sits on Monday to seek redress.





Aspirants screened for the July 22nd governorship primaries include Eyitayo Jegede, Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayiand Dr. Eddy Olafeso.

Others were Ben Banji Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseeni.