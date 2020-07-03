By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Big and bold Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has bagged a major deal with weightloss guru company ”Deshapables”.

The 42-year-old actress had earlier called out weight loss companies that claim major body transformation within a short period.

”If truly your weight loss pills and food works, use Eniola Badmus as a project…work on me and let the world see the progress. Stop using the people we know as slim to advertise weight-loss food, pills, e.t.c” she dared.





However, on Thursday evening, Eniola posted that the company ”Deshapables” accepted the challenge.

She wrote; ”Yaaaaay! Told y’all about this journey right? I am super excited to be travelling with @deshapeables on this. They accepted the challenge and we about to make that MAGIC even as a Brand Ambassador”.

”Will keep you guys in the loop on progress! So, Keep your notification on, follow @deshapeables and let’s create this deliberate magic!” she concluded.