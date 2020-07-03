The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for Ondo State governorship election has assured the party aspirants that none of them would be unjustly disqualified.

Rep. Yakubu Dogara, the Chairman of the Committee and immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen shortly after screening the aspirants in Abuja.

Dogara told the aspirants that the committee was out for justice, and justice would be served.

“Justice is indivisible. What is justice for one has to be justice to the other?





“We are sure that at the end of the day the party will be proud of the exercise that we have done. Nobody will be unjustifiably denied clearance for any reason. For anyone who is qualified.

“As a matter of fact, is it not even our responsibility to clear them, it is the documents they have presented before us that will clear them.

” As far as we are a concern, once you have your papers and records intact, you are good to go. So, the assurance is that we are out for justice and we will ensure that justice is served to the end,” he said.

He added that although the committee had screened all the aspirants, it would be adjourned till Friday 1 p.m. before taken its final position on the exercise.

“You have seen it, some people have won elections and lost elections on the account of defective screening that was done by the officials of their party.

“So, we are aware of that and we are holding each of the aspirants to account for the information given to the party and the documents that they have submitted,” he said.

The aspirants included the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Agboola Ajayi; Eyitayo Jegede; Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere; Dr Eddy Olafeso; Ben Okunomo; Bode Ayorinde; Otunba Bamidele Akingboye; Mr Godday Erewa; and Mr Sola Ebiseeni.