Multiple award winning Mavin Records singer and Edo State native Rema comes through with a banging song dubbed “Woman“.

Production for this lovely single goes to Altims and Ozedikus. The tune comes shortly after the 20 year old dropped his single ‘Ginger Me’.

Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records in 2019.





He became a known face with the release of the song “Iron Man”, which appeared on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.