Nigerian gospel musician and award winning songwriter Mercy Chinwo has dropped her sophomore album entitled ‘Satisfied’.

The body of work comes after the release of her highly acclaimed 2018 debut “The Cross: My Gaze” with songs like “Excess Love,” “Bor Ekom,” “Omekannaya” and other songs like “Chinedum,” “Akamdinelu” and “Obinasom.”

‘Satisfied’ features Igbo Gospel singer Chioma Jesus in “Onememma,” and a special live performance of Mercy’s “Excess Love” with JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise.





Chinwo won the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012, and is signed to Eezee Conceptz record label since 2017. Some of the songs in her album includes: ‘Onye, Tasted of Your Power, Udeme and Baby Song’.