Manchester United are now at risk of losing both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for tomorrow’s clash with Bournemouth.

The two midfielders ran into each other during a session at Carrington today.

Both players limped off as Pogba accidentally clashed with his new team-mate during a session on Friday.

However, Fernandes’s injury appeared worse. But it remains unclear how severe the damage is for the two men with the club refusing to confirm the extent of the injuries.





United’s fixtures come thick and fast with matches against Aston Villa and Southampton to come by next Monday and an FA Cup semi-final as well.

The club are still in the Europa League, too, with a second leg against LASK to come before almost certainly a mini-tournament from the quarter-finals onwards in August.

Manchester United are already without Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe – the latter until next season.