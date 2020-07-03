By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

German professional football player, Leroy Sane has signed a five-year-old contract with Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old winger completed his £54.8m transfer from Manchester City to Bayern Munich.

He wrote; ”Welcome to Munich @LeroySane19! We are thrilled to be able to welcome another member of the DFB Team and a world-class winger to FC Bayern. We have big goals-Leroy brings us one step closer to achieving them”.

