Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife, Amara, are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

The football star, who shared the exciting news with his fans on social media thanked God for blessing his life with a great gift.

He said: ”17 years strong. Happy Anniversary my wife Amara, I love you. You are what your name is Amara Gods’ gift and I thank God my dream came true Cheers to an amazing future.”

Years back when photos of the relationship between Kanu Nwankwo and Amara emerged on social media, many people were of the opinion that she was too young for the Nigerian legend.





But despite all criticism and public assessment, Kanu Nwankwo stood his ground and married Amara in a big ceremony done at Owerri in Imo state.

However, they have been living happily and blessed with children in which they are both proud of.