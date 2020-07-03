Noel Donjur, the Chief of Staff (COS) to the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has tested positive for COVID-19.

This development was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the State Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang.

Earlier, the Plateau State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Abe Aku had tested positive to the coronavirus disease.

The Governor had on July 1, directed all members of his cabinet to test for the virus and some of the tests have already returned positive.





Speaking on the status of the Chief of Staff, the Information Commissioner revealed that other members of the state executive council tested negative but the COS tested positive.

He said; “The outcome of the tests indicate that all other members of the State EXCO tested negative except the Chief of Staff who is asymptomatic and in good condition.