



India’s health ministry on Friday morning said 379 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 20,903 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 18,213 and total cases to 625,544.

“As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Thursday, 18,213 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country,” read the information released by the ministry.

On Thursday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 604,641, and the death toll 17,834.

According to ministry officials, so far 379,892 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.





“The number of active cases in the country right now is 227,439,” read the information.

The country entered the Unlock 2.0 phase on Wednesday, the guidelines of which continue to impose restrictions inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.

It has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.