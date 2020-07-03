Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has sacked his Senior Special Assistant on Security in charge of Kabba Bunu Local Government Area, Ayo Ariyo.

The governor, however, immediately replaced Ariyo with Olorunleke Moses, whom, before this announcement was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Kabba /Ijumu Federal Constituency.

Moses was also the immediate past administrator of Kabba/Bunu Local Government.

However, Adeyemi Olabode John is to take over as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Kabba/Iju.





The governor also approved the appointments of Mohmoh Abdul Lasisi as Personal Assistant to replace the late Hon. Suleiman Abdulateef Adinoyi.

The sacking of the aide and the new appointments were announced Thursday night by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mrs. Folashade Ayoade Arike.