Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmad Suleiman, has been suspended.

The emir was suspended by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed following the violent clash between farmers and herders in his domain.

The decision was announced after Governor Bala set up a 13-man investigative panel to identify the cause of the communal clash.

The clash occurred five days ago, over land used by herders for grazing over the years but was later allocated to farmers by the authorities.





According to reports, nine lives were lost while others were severely injured in the communal clash.