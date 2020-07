Nigerian guitarist Ifiok Effanga, professionally known as Fiokee, joins forces with musicians Simi and Oxlade on this brand new song “Koni Koni” produced by DJ Coublon.

“Koni Koni” is a song written based on selfishness of one’s love to another and the deceit that comes with caring for the wrong person. Forgiveness is also one of the major messages passed.

Fiokee hails from Akwa Ibom State and he is known for his guitar solos infused with highlife steeped guitar lines.