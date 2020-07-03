World football governing body FIFA hopes technology can help with offside decisions by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, an official said on Friday.

“The goal is to be able to work with the system by the World Cup in Qatar,’’ Johannes Holzmueller of the FIFA technology and innovation department told German broadcaster ARD.

Tests took place at the Club World Cup in 2019 but the system is not yet ready for use.

The technology would identify the exact moment the ball is played forward and calibrate lines showing the position of the attacking player receiving a pass in relation to the ball.





“The idea behind the offside technology is to speed up the review of such match situations through the video assistant referee,’’ Holzmueller said.

(dpa/NAN)