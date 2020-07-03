The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has reinstated the studentship status of the suspended Students Union Government President, Com. Olatunji Adegboye.

Adegboye was suspended by the Polytechnic after he was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command in February this year in connection with a cult-related activity.

However, the Polytechnic on Thursday lifted the suspension slammed on him following intervention by Governor Dapo Abiodun through a series of meetings coordinated by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi.

A letter dated July 2, 2020, and signed the Polytechnic’s Registrar, Osore, A.F (Mrs.) which was addressed to Adegboye, conveyed his reinstatement.





The letter reads: “Based on the intervention of the Ogun State government on the matter through: a meeting coordinated by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and having in attendance, the Advisers to the Governor on Security, Labour, Students Matters, representative of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the State, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Executives(Ogun State), Rector, The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (FPI) and Deputy Registrar (Rectory), FPI; and

“A follow up letter dated 30th June, 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi wherein it was directed that the status quo be maintained pending the outcome of the court case of cultism instituted against you.

“Accordingly, the Academic Board at its meeting held on Thursday, July, 2, 2020, taking into consideration the intervention of Ogun State government resolved to restore your studentship with the following conditions:

“A letter of certification from your guarantors, that is the Ogun State government and the Department of State Services (Ogun State) to maintain law and order for the period of your studentship in the institution and community;

“The letter is expected to be followed to the Registrar through your Head of Department.

“It is hoped you will expedite action on the conditions above, so that you can be reintegrated into the system to benefit from the online curriculum delivery in respect of the second semester 2019/2020 academic session. Thank you.”