By jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer and performer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, has sued Seyitan Babatayo who accused him of rape for N1.5 billion.

A Nigerian model identified as Benjamin Ese, called out Koko master as he is sometimes called, for reportedly raping his friend Seyitan. The incident was said to have occurred in 2018 at Glee Hotel, Lagos.

Read also:





Although Dbanj denied the accusations, the duo have been going back and forth on the issue through their lawyers respectively.

Dbanj has now sued Seyitan for N1.5 billion through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, a human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

See reactions below on Twitter:

Dbanj’s lawyer, Mike OZEKHOME sues Seyitann for N1.5b on behalf of Dbanj Coven Feminists: pic.twitter.com/kkuiQQNlOA — Èrin Lakataábu (@TheOgbeniOpa) July 3, 2020

Mike Ozekhome on behalf of Dbanj sue Seyitan for 1.5 billion naira and y’all are screaming the money is too much , do y’all think what could have happened to Dbanj’s career and person ?

To me the money no even reach — S.L.E.D.G.E 🔨 (@SledgeAma) July 3, 2020

Oga Mike Ozekhome, which one is “One Million Billion Naira” again pic.twitter.com/YDm2b1XYay — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 3, 2020

Dbanj and Mike Ozekhome 1.5 Billion naira lawsuit slapped on Seyitan is a reminder Feminism is about to be crushed. Well deserved. This is victory against rape falsehoods, character assaults, and cancel culture. It is victory for all MEN who have lived their lives in fear. pic.twitter.com/jaiiHWuK93 — Bruteforce (@githuh5) July 3, 2020