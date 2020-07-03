D’banj and Seyitan Babatayo

By jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer and performer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, has sued Seyitan Babatayo who accused him of rape for N1.5 billion.

A Nigerian model identified as Benjamin Ese, called out Koko master as he is sometimes called, for reportedly raping his friend Seyitan. The incident was said to have occurred in 2018 at Glee Hotel, Lagos.

Although Dbanj denied the accusations, the duo have been going back and forth on the issue through their lawyers respectively.

Dbanj has now sued Seyitan for N1.5 billion through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, a human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

