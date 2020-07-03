By Isa Isawade

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent an important message of “One person, one vote” to its main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 19 September, 2020 Edo State Governorship election.

In a press release on Friday, signed by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, and which reminds one of the slogan that defined the Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole’s governorship campaign in the state in 2007, the party said the election would be on one person, one vote basis.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is up to their usual, diversionary, baseless and theatrical allegations.





“We understand the PDP is intimidated by the quality, depth and political sagacity of the APC National Campaign Council deployed by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to organise a formidable campaign structure to ensure success of the APC and our candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu during the election.

“The APC has no interest in rolling in the mud with the PDP and engaging them in their senseless and drunken tirade.

“Edo state is not dubbed the Heartbeat of the Nation for nothing. The Edo electorate is sensible, sophisticated and progressive.

“The focus of the APC is to display to the Edo electorate our pro-people credentials, infrastructure/development track records, social investments, wealth creation initiatives among others which is being replicated across APC states.

“APC is a party that fiercely advocates, practices and defends the principle of “One person, one vote”. Come September 19 every valid vote must count”, the party said.

It, therefore, urged the PDP to “concentrate on their deadbeat and empty campaign instead of the comic it has turned itself to.

“Edo is proudly an APC state”, it declared.