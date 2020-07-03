The National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), CSP Ebere Amaraizu said that no fewer than 12 cultists of four different cult groups have renounced membership of their cult groups in Delta state.

He confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the renunciation was done at Ughoton Community near Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta on Thursday.

According to him, the repentant cultists were members of Aye, Vikings, Eiye and Ozuola cult groups.





The POCACOV national coordinator said that they embraced peace by renouncing their membership and offering to work for the growth and development of the society.

Reacting, one of the repentant cultists, Mr Godday Monday, thanked the Inspector General of Police for the opportunity given them through POCACOV.

“We have promised not to go back to cultism. It is clear to us that cultism is darkness in action,’’ Monday, who spoke on behalf of other repentant cultists, said.