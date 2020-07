Nigerian singer and songwriter Udoka Chigozie Oku, better known by his stage name Selebobo, collaborates with hit maker Tekno on a new track titled “Dai Dai”.

The song was produced by Selebobo and Wisedon, mixed and mastered by Mix Monsta.

The musician is currently signed to Made Men Music Group and he’s popular for his singles “Yoyo’, “Selfie”, and “Waka Waka”.