Nigerian rapper and performer Olatunji Oladotun Alade, popularly known as Dotman comes through with his latest track entitled “Feelings”.

“Feelings” which comes after the release of “These Days” and “Enugbe“ was produced by Meezy, and the music video shot by Fella Fellz Films.

26 year old Dotman is known for his hit singles “Akube”, “My Woman”, “Afro Girl” and “Omoge”. He is the CEO of 808 Recordz.





He was born in Ogun State.