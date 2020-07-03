Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced August 3 for reopening of schools for students in “transitional classes”.

Sanwo-Olu made this known in a televised press briefing on Friday.

The governor, however, emphasized that though schools would be reopened for the transitional classes on August 3, students in Senior Secondary School three and Technical School three would resume first.

He added that pupils in primary schools and Junior Secondary School three students would resume to school a week or two weeks after the SSS3 students’ resumption.





The governor asked school authorities in the transitional classes to ensure adequate preparation for resumption ahead of August 3.

He said, “Tertiary institutions will remain closed. We continue to support online teaching during this period. However, students in the transitional classes who have mandatory public examinations ahead of them will be permitted to resume for revision classes and examinations. The commencement date for this will be from Monday, August 3rd.

“All educational establishments are to follow the guidelines for the reopening. We just finished a very serious with stakeholders in the educational sector for the reopening.

“SSS3 and TECH three students are to start; for JSS3, and primary six they will wait for about a week or two before resumption. This permitted opening will for only day schooling. No boarding activities are permitted during this time.

“School authorities are expected to prepare well from now till August 3.”