By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A group of activists in Rivers state have raised an alarm concerning overfilled mortuaries due to governor Nyesom Wike’s stringent burial protocols.

Rivers State Government had earlier directed that anybody who wants to organize burial or other ceremonies must first get approval from the Governor before doing such.

This is usually delayed and they, therefore urge Governor Nyesom Wike to relax burial directives so that people can bury the dead and decongest mortuaries.





The activists argued that the Governor will be too busy to have the chance to attend to such approval requests as a result of the busy schedules of the office.

“What is expected is that the Government should work out guidelines on how burial and other ceremonies should be conducted in line with National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, rules instead of asking bereaved families whose deceased are still in the mortuaries to come and apply for clearance before burial”.

They urged that the Government should publish and publicize all guidelines on newspapers, social media, news bulletins and on leaflets in the streets.