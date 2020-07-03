By Adejoke Adeleye

Men of the Nigeria Police, Ogun State Command have arrested two notorious motorcycle snatchers within Mowe/Ofada area of Ogun state.

The suspects; Feranmi Ajimosun, 35 and Samuel Awotile, 33 were arrested following a complaint by one Akinola Adenekan who reported at Mowe police division that he picked the two suspects on his Bajaj motorcycle with Reg. No SGM 408 BN as passengers from Mowe.

He stated further that on getting to Ofada road, one of them suddenly turned his neck violently from behind while the second one brought out a cutlass with which he cut him on the forehead.





He added that while he was struggling with them, some passers-by met them at the scene and the two of them took to their heels.

Upon the report, the DPO, Mowe division, SP Marvis Jayeola quickly detailed his detectives to unravel those behind the dastard act.

The detectives embarked on an intelligence-based investigation which eventually led them to Ijere Worogudu Village where one of the suspects was apprehended.

He led the police to arrest of the second suspect at Ogunrun phase II Abule Afa in Mowe.

On interrogation, the two confessed to the crime, and that they were behind cases of motorcycle theft in Mowe/Ofada and its environs.

One cutlass, two phones, assorted charms and another Bajaj motorcycle which they confessed to have snatched from another victim were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Cp Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.