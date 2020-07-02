



By Jennifer Okundia

On this episode of ‘Toke Moments’ Media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa discusses relationships and why we do not like those that like us back.

The 35 year old content creator and radio girl stated that ladies seem to be attracted to guys who hurt them because these dudes are the ones with the swag, while the ones who genuinely love them are taken for granted because in most cases they are boring.

Love is such a complicated issue, if individuals would just learn to use their heads logically and not depend on their hearts which is full of emotion, maybe people can make better decisions when it comes to having a partner.





Watch the video below.

Makinwa released her book On Becoming in November 2016. She was formerly married to maje Ayida but the union only lasted from 2014-2017.